Free Native Instruments and iZotope plugins: get Hybrid Keys and Ozone Elements for nothing!

In celebration of their recent alliance , iZotope and Native Instruments have announced that they’re giving away two of their products - Ozone Elements and Hybrid Keys - for free.

What’s more, you can have $25 off at both companies’ online shops. This promotion kicks off iZotope’s annual Community Appreciation campaign.

Ozone Elements is the entry-level version of iZotope’s lauded mastering plugin , and gives you the tools you need to give your tracks that final polish. These include the iZotope Master Assistant - which automatically gives you a starting point to work from - an EQ, a stereo imaging tool and, to optimise loudness, the Ozone Maximizer.

Hybrid Keys is a more experimental offering, delivering unconventional keyboard sounds that are designed for melodic duties in particular. There are plenty of presets, macros, and deeper editing features for those who want to get under the hood.