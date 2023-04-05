FirePressor packs emulations of 4 analogue compressors into one plugin, and it’s currently being given away for free

United Plugins has announced that it’s currently giving away FireSonic’s FirePressor - which packs emulations of four compressors into one plugin - for free.

FirePressor was inspired by the studio trick of using multiple compressors in series, but rather than having to invest in a load of expensive hardware, you can do it with a single effect.

Although we’re not told which compressors have been emulated here, we’re assured that each one has its own unique set of characteristics and that they’ll all complement each other nicely.

You can adjust the amount of presence for each compressor in the chain using FirePressor’s Rainbow Pad, and compressors can be re-ordered simply by dragging them. If you want to dive deeper, the Detector offers access to the more advanced features of each engaged compressor.

If you need more ‘squash’, give the Turbo knob a turn. This will also have the effect of dialling in some analogue-style saturation. There are plenty of presets, too - in fact, United Plugins says that, in most cases, it should just be a case of calling one of these up and tweaking the wet/dry knob to taste.

FirePressor runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats. You can download it for free from the United Plugins (opens in new tab) website.