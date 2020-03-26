Free Baby Taylor acoustic when you buy another Taylor guitar

If you've been eyeing up to buy a Taylor acoustic guitar – and we can't blame you if you have as our Grand Pacific review attests – the company has made a very sweet Spring deal available through its dealers. You'll get a free Baby Taylor guitar too.

The Baby Taylor is one of the best travel-sized acoustics around so it's the perfect addition to a collection. Or a pretty amazing gift for someone… if you can bear to be parted with it.

The Taylor Days Spring Sales Event is on now until 3 May 2020 you can add an acoustic Baby Taylor guitar for free to the purchase of any guitar from the 300 Series and up — which includes custom, limited edition and T5z models.

Baby Taylor models available in the offer are:

BT1 (spruce top)

BT2 (mahogany top)

TSBT (Taylor Swift signature model)

The deal is offered through participating Taylor dealers in Europe with many offering financing options. You can find out more about finding a Taylor dealer at Taylorguitars.com