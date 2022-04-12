Free Arturia plugin: hybrid strings instrument kicks off ‘Augmented’ software series

Arturia has kicked off its new ‘Augmented’ music software series with a free plugin, Augmented Strings Intro. This hybrid instrument combines sampled strings with synth engines to create “an entirely new sonic experience”.

Each preset in Augmented Strings Intro features up to four layers - any combination of string samples, virtual analogue, wavetable, harmonic and granular synthesis. You can morph between layers with a dedicated control, which also adjusts multiple parameters simultaneously.

Augmented Strings Intro’s GUI is based on streamlined macro controls that “intelligently alter” your sound, which should make tweaking a breeze.

The Augmented Series is designed to offer a fresh approach to acoustic instruments in software, blending sampling, synthesis and expression control. It’s designed for creating modern-day sounds that are suitable for today’s producers.