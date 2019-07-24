Framus unleashes metal-ready Diablo II Supreme electric guitar

Framus has announced the Diablo II Supreme electric guitar, which it’s aiming squarely at metalheads.

Key to its heavy credentials is the Seymour Duncan Nazgûl and Sentient pairing, which are tailored to deliver lively and aggressive tones with drop tunings.

Like Framus’s other recent II models - the Diablo II Progressive X, Supreme X and Panthera II Studio Supreme - the Diablo II Supreme features a three-dimensional carved top and contours.

Masterbuilt (aka custom shop) and Teambuilt versions are available, both of which feature mahogany bodies with carved AAA flamed maple tops, set-in mahogany necks with tigerstripe ebony fretboards.

There are also TonePros Tune-o-matic string-through bridges, Graph Tech Ratio locking tuners and five-way switching.

Pricing is yet to be announced for these beauties, but you can head over to Framus for more info.