Framus showcases stunning 3D tops on new Panthera II Studio Supreme

Framus has unveiled the Panthera II Studio Supreme electric guitar, an updated version of the Studio Supreme, which adds a three-dimensional top and dramatic curved contours as per the company’s Idolmaker.

The Panthera II Studio Supreme Masterbuilt is available in two versions: Masterbuilt in Framus’s Markneukirchen custom shop; and Teambuilt.

A mahogany body with carved AAAA flamed maple top adorns the Masterbuilt Panthera, with the option of a set-in flamed maple or mahogany neck.

The Teambuilt incarnation, meanwhile, offers a mahogany body, carved AAA flamed maple top and maple neck.

Both models feature tigerstripe ebony fingerboards, with Seymour Duncan APH-1N Alnico II Pro (neck), APS-1 RW/RP Alnico Pro II Staggered Single Coil (middle) and coil-splittable SH-5 Custom (bridge) pickups.

As you’d expect, they’re nicely spec’d on the hardware front, too, packing Graph Tech Ratio Locking tuners, a Black Tusq low friction nut, and TonePros Tune-O-Matic bridge.

All Framus’s Masterbuilt and Teambuilt series also boast Plek fretwork with Invisible Fretwork Technology and rounded fret edges, with gigbags included.

Prices are TBC for both models, but don't expect these to be cheap. Head over to Framus for more info.