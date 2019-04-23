Framus brings the Idolmaker to its lower-priced D-Series

Framus has brought its distinctive Idolmaker electric guitar to its lower-cost D-Series, while still retaining some top-notch specs.

We’re talking mahogany body with AAAA flamed maple top, set mahogany neck with tigerstripe ebony fingerboard, 22 nickel silver jumbo frets, graphite nut, Seymour Duncan SH-1n (neck) and SH-4b (bridge) pickups and a tune-o-matic bridge.

The guitar comes in a Nirvana Black finish, while left-handed versions are available for no extra charge, and a Deluxe RockBag is included.

Framus’s D-Series models are built in China and undergo final inspection at Framus HQ in Markneukirchen, Germany.

The D-Series Idolmaker is available from July, with the RRP TBC, although we’d anticipate sub-£/€1,000 price tags.

Head on over to Framus for more info.