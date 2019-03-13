More

Framus debuts Diablo II Supreme X and Pro electric guitars

By (, )

German guitar co equips Diablo outline with Idolmaker contours

Framus has unveiled the Diablo II electric guitar, a new version of the Diablo that adds the Idolmaker’s distinctive contours.

As per other Framus models, the Diablo II is available in Masterbuilt and Teambuilt configurations.

The Masterbuilt model features a swamp ash body with matching electronic compartment cover, plus a carved AAAA flamed maple top and bolt-on flamed maple neck with rosewood fingerboard.

Swamp ash still forms the body of the Teambuilt version, which does away with the flamed maple top and offers a regular maple neck with rosewood fingerboard.

Both guitars feature Graph Tech Ratio locking tuners, a Graph Tech Tusq nut, Wilkinson by Framus vibrato and Seymour Duncan SCR-1N Cool Rail (neck), SSL-1 RW/RP (middle) and coil-splittable TB-4 JB Trembucker (bridge) pickups.

The Diablo II Supreme X Masterbuilt and Diablo II Pro Teambuilt are available to order from July. Head over to Framus for more info.

Stay up to date with the latest gear and tuition.
Subscribe and save today!
More Info