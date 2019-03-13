Framus debuts Diablo II Supreme X and Pro electric guitars

Framus has unveiled the Diablo II electric guitar, a new version of the Diablo that adds the Idolmaker’s distinctive contours.

As per other Framus models, the Diablo II is available in Masterbuilt and Teambuilt configurations.

The Masterbuilt model features a swamp ash body with matching electronic compartment cover, plus a carved AAAA flamed maple top and bolt-on flamed maple neck with rosewood fingerboard.

Swamp ash still forms the body of the Teambuilt version, which does away with the flamed maple top and offers a regular maple neck with rosewood fingerboard.

Both guitars feature Graph Tech Ratio locking tuners, a Graph Tech Tusq nut, Wilkinson by Framus vibrato and Seymour Duncan SCR-1N Cool Rail (neck), SSL-1 RW/RP (middle) and coil-splittable TB-4 JB Trembucker (bridge) pickups.

The Diablo II Supreme X Masterbuilt and Diablo II Pro Teambuilt are available to order from July. Head over to Framus for more info.