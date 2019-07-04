More

Framus has metalheads and shredders in its sights with the Diablo II Progressive X

High-end electric guitar boasts 3D carved top, Floyd Rose tremolo and Seymour Duncan humbuckers

(Image credit: Framus)

Framus has announced the Diablo Progressive X electric guitar, which it has aimed squarely at metal guitarists and shredders.

Progressive X certainly marks the spot when it comes to hard-rock credentials, with a Floyd Rose locking tremolo system and Seymour Duncan Jazz and Jazz/Blues Trembucker pickup combo.

Diablo II Progressive X Masterbuilt

Diablo II Progressive X Masterbuilt (Image credit: Framus)

Like the recently announced Panthera II Studio Supreme, the Diablo II Progressive X boasts a three-dimensional carved top and contours, while Plek fretwork and Invisible Fretwork Technology come as standard.

As with previous Framus releases, two versions will be available: Masterbuilt, with carved AAAA flamed maple top and flamed maple neck; and Teambuilt, which loses an A from its flamed maple top spec and features a standard maple neck.

Diablo II Progressive X Teambuilt

Diablo II Progressive X Teambuilt (Image credit: Framus)

The Diablo II Progressive X is available to order now - see Warwick & Framus for more info.

