Forget the Acoustasonic – Fender's real acoustic guitars are hugely underrated and have big discounts for Cyber Monday

Fender has really pushed the envelope and given new meaning to the term 'electro-acoustic' guitar with the playability and sounds of its Acoustasonic and Highway Series instruments. And they are very good, but if you're serious about acoustic guitar, you need a quality real acoustic guitar. Not a hybrid.

This is where Fender is actually a hugely underrated force – it makes some of the best acoustic guitars for value I've played anywhere. And now it's getting serious about them with its Cyber Monday music deals.

(Image credit: Fender)

Below are my deal picks across the US and European Fender sites, as well as Guitar Center.

When people ask me for my acoustic recommendations for value, I direct them to the Fender Paramount series first

First up are my favourites of all the Fender acoustic lines. Stage-ready guitars that I feel are real dark horse for quality and value: the Paramount series. Solid top, back and sides will ensure these guitars age like a fine wine. The impressive Fender/Fishman collaborative Sonitone Plus system offers both a piezo and body transducer that is the best you'll find on an electro-acoustic guitar at this price point. A satin finish on the back of the neck makes for smooth playability.

(Image credit: Fender)

Last but not least, they look stunning - snowflake inlays and beautiful checked-style rosette and purfling. With the open gear tuners, the aesthetic offers the Paramounts a very cool vintage and premium look, and a bone nut for enhanced sustain. All this and a premium hard case too. So when people ask me for my acoustic recommendations for value, I direct them to the Fender Paramount series first.

Top UK and mainland Europe acoustic bargain

Fender PO-220E Orchestra Cedar Top: £519 £415.20 The best value acoustic guitar anywhere right now? We think so. This Paramount deal on the UK and Europe Fender sites offers the limited edition cedar top version without a scratchplate for stylish minimalism and maximum value.

You get all the goodness here: solid cedar top with solid mahogany back and side, Fishman piezo/transducer pickups to blend your electro tone and get the best sound for your needs, hardshell case and the beautiful feathered purfling that makes this guitar look premium at a bargain price.

US bargains

Fender Paramount PO-220E Orchestra: $829.9 9 $663.99 The US Fender site might not be running Paramount deals but Guitar Center has stepped in with a whopping $166 off the Orchestra Paramount in a lovely Cognac Burst.

This is a lot of acoustic guitar for the money: solid mahogany top, back and sides with a comfortable slim taper neck that's enhanced by a satin back finish. The Fender/Fishman Sonitone Plus system is the best we've found on an acoustic at this price point with its piezo and body transducer blend options. Great spec, it looks premium and it comes with a hardshell case – you'll even get an extra 10% off if you create a Guitar Center account. What's not to love here?

Fender Malibu Player Shell Pink: $449.99 $314.99 If you're looking for something different from the traditional, with some electric guitar playability, this limited edition Player model is a superb buy that could pay dividends for a beginner especially.

The slim-taper 'C' neck and headstock draws influence from Fender's '60s acoustic era as well as its electric guitar design, and the CD-1 Fishman pickup and preamp system (including an onboard tuner), GraphTech nut and saddle with Fender's Malibu body shape rounds out an excellent starter acoustic and value-packed live guitar.

Fender DE FA-235E Concert: Was $349.99 , now $244.99 Even when it isn't on sale, this striking acoustic offers fantastic value for money and with its slim neck it's ideal for beginners. It even comes loaded with Fishman electronics. So, with 30% off for Cyber Monday from Fender, the deal just got even sweeter.

More great UK and European Fender acoustic deals

Fender Paramount PS-220E Parlor: £609 £487.20 There's something so timelessly inspiring about a parlor acoustic guitar: compact and inviting, they make great songwriter and blues player options. Here you get the choice of probably the best all-round parlor spec under £500 anywhere and a choice of three finishes that will make for a tough choice: 3-colour Vintage Sunburst with a tiger Sstripe scratchplate, Natural or Aged Cognac.

With an excellent pickup system, slim taper nut with smooth satin fish back and a hardshell case this ticks more premium boxes than any other sub-£500 acoustic guitar we've seen.

Fender PD-220E Dreadnought: £639 £511.20 Well over £100 off an electro-acoustic that was already excellent value? This is Cyber Monday madness over at the Fender site and we love it.

For many players it has to be a dreadnought when choosing an acoustic guitar, and we understand - there's no better all-round balance, but here you're getting so much more.

Three excellent finish / wood options (all solid top, back and sides), the excellent Fender/Fishman Presys VT Plus pickup with piezo and transducer to blend, lovely appointments including snowflake inlays and 1930s Weissenborn-style purfling and the peace of mind of knowing you have got the biggest dreadnought bargain of the year that will be a guitar for life.