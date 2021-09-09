Focusrite Clarett+ USB audio interfaces announced: is this “premium” range ageing like a fine wine?

Focusrite has been creating audio interfaces for pretty much as long as there have been audio interfaces, with each new generation promising more features and/or better sound quality. This is certainly the story that the company is telling as it launches its ‘premium’ Clarett+ range, which builds on the success of previous Clarett devices.

There are three models to choose from: Clarett+ 2Pre, 4Pre and 8Pre. Each one is said to include “professional-quality mic preamps” that deliver high headroom, low distortion and ultra-low noise. The upshot of this, we’re assured, is better recording quality.

You also switch in the all-analogue Air feature; this emulates the sound of the ISA 110 mic preamp from the Focusrite Studio Console, and is designed to add clarity and presence.

There’s improved ‘high-dynamic-range’ AD and DA conversion, too, so your mixes should sound clearer and more detailed. The quality of the headphone outputs is also said to have been improved.

As you might expect, the key difference between each audio interface is the amount of I/O on offer - the 2Pre, 4Pre and 8Pre offer 10-in/4-out, 18-in/8-out and 18-in/20-out operation respectively. Each model ships with a software bundle that includes plugin effects and virtual instruments.

Find out more on the Focusrite website.