FM Player 2 puts classic ‘80s Yamaha DX synth sounds on your iPad for $0.99

AudioKit has rebooted its FM Player iPad synth , with the new version adding support for the AUv3 plugin standard and a vintage-style arpeggiator/step sequencer.

This sample-based instrument promises faithful emulations of the presets from the classic DX7, DX7II and TX81z synths - more than 200 of them, in fact. There are new effects - stereo phaser, vintage chorus, flanger, amp sim and more - plus dual sound layers per voice, keyboard splits and three LFOs.

Other handy additions include a compression system that packs more than 1GB of sounds into less than 200MB, tempo-sync controls and Ableton Link support.

It’s worth remembering, too, that this and other open-source AudioKit apps - including Synth One and Digital D1 - are created entirely by volunteers, with all proceeds from sales going towards product development.

FM Player 2’s regular price is $7.99, but if you snap it up now you can have it for the no-brainer price of $0.99 (this offer applies until 15 August). The update is free for existing users.