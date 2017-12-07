Get a free DX7 synth emulation on your iPad

Rather than basing in on an FM synth engine, AudioKit Pro has chosen to use samples to create its emulation of Yamaha’s DX7, one of the classic ‘80s keyboards. What’s more, it’s giving it away for free.

FM Player: Classic DX Synths features more than 50 presets, as well as reverb, auto-pan, bit crush, stereo fatten and other effects. There’s also a low-pass filter and an analogue tape-style ping-pong delay. All controls support MIDI Learn, and there’s support for Audiobus 3 and Inter-App Audio.

The app is being released to draw attention to AudioKit Pro’s set of free development tools that enable anyone to create their own iOS apps. Find out more on the AudioKit Pro website.

FM Player: Classic DX Synths is available to download now from the Apple App Store.