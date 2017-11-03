First look video: Ableton Live 10 Echo delay

In case you missed it (where have you been, under a rock?!) Ableton Live 10 was announced yesterday and is now public beta before it’s set to be released to the wider world, early next year.

Of course we couldn’t wait to get our hands on a copy of the new version and get cracking with the new features.

Check out the video above as Computer Music’s very own Joe Rossitter has a butchers at the new Echo delay device.

We've already taken a look at the new Wavetable synth in another hands-on video.

Come back soon as we will have more hands-on videos of Ableton Live 10 coming your way.