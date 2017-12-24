First look video: Ableton Live 10 Wavetable synth

Ableton Live 10 has been announced and enters into public beta before released to the wider world.

Of course we couldn’t wait to get our hands on a copy of the version and get cracking with the new features.

Here we join Computer Music’s very own Joe Rossitter, as he takes the new Wavetable synth for a spin.

First impressions are positive, despite not being able to load in your own waveforms. However, there seem to a fair few waveforms pre-installed, so you’ve got plenty to play with and the mod matrix looks to be a great addition too.

Check back soon as we will have more hands-on videos of Ableton Live 10 coming your way.