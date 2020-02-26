FIRST LOOK: Elektron unveils Model:Cycles, a 6-track FM synth groovebox

Following a brief teaser period, Elektron has dropped Model:Cycles, a new six-track FM-based groovebox and a sibling for the Model:Samples .

The FM engine inside here contains six ‘Machines’ that cover both percussive and melodic synths, enabling you to produce complete tracks on the device. These are known as Kick, Snare, Metal, Perc, Tone and Chord.

Sound-sculpting starts with four core Synth Controls, and each Machine also has dedicated knobs for more “wild and unexpected” tone-shaping. The Control All feature, meanwhile, lets you adjust a single parameter across all tracks simultaneously.

Naturally, there are sequencing features in here, too: you can record everything in real-time or one step at a time.