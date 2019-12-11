Everything you need to know about FL Studio 20.6 in 60 seconds

Image-Line has dropped FL Studio 20.6, a free pre-Christmas present for its users. This update adds several features to the DAW: if you want the quick guide to what’s new, check out the 60-second summary video above.

If reading is more your thing (thanks for sticking with us), allow us to inform you that there’s a new pedal-style distortion known as Distructor, and improved audio time warping in the NewTime editor. CV support has been added in the form of the Fruity Voltage Controller, making FL Studio more suitable for use with vintage analogue gear.

Other enhancements include split playlist track rendering, SoundCloud export and a Euclidean rhythm generator. Internal MIDI recording, meanwhile, can be activated simply by right-clicking and choosing the Burn to MIDI option.