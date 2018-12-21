Find “inspiration in harmony” with Loopmasters’ Khords

Loopmasters’ Khords is a new instrument that not only gives you a stack of high-quality sounds to play with, but also comes with 550 chord presets so that you can make the most of them.
The library includes stabs, plucks, strums, pads, atmospheres and more, with the chords divided into major, minor and single note categories. The synth engine is said said to be intuitive but powerful, offering real-time audio warping to control the pitch and timing of samples. Other features include 12 filter types, amplitude and filter ADSR, an LFO and effects.
Khords is available for PC and Mac in VST/AU formats. The regular price is £69.95/€85.00/$99.00, but you can currently purchase it for the introductory price of £49.95/€59.00/$69.00. Find out more and download a demo at Plugin Boutique.
Loopmasters Khords features
- Choose from 315 inspirational chord and note samples
- 550 diverse presets to get you started
- Determine your feel with Major, Minor and Root/Open categories
- Timestretch & Shift formants to change a sample’s character
- Randomise samples within the same category to keep major/minor feel
- Chord samples re-pitch up and down the keyboard for a classic sampling feel
- 12 types of filter with Pre-Drive, Resonance and Key Tracking
- Filter ADSR Envelope and Filter LFO with Amount, Rate, Shape, Phase and Trigger
- Six Chorus algorithms, three Delay types and six Reverb environments
- Set four Mod Wheel destinations from a comprehensive list of choices
- VST/AU plugin Instruments for PC and Mac