Finally, you can upload your music to SoundCloud from your phone

It seems such an obvious feature that you wonder why it hadn’t been been added before, but the good news is that SoundCloud is now enabling you to upload audio to your account from your phone.

This functionality is available to iOS users in the latest update of the SoundCloud mobile app, and will be coming to Android soon. So, if you’ve been working on a track on the go and just can’t wait to share it with the world, you’re all set. This feature could also be useful if you want to share audio with collaborators (you can choose to make your uploads public or private, obviously).

To maximise quality, you can upload in lossless formats such as FLAC, WAV, ALAC or AIFF, and you can also add metadata, artwork and descriptions.