Finally, someone’s built a set of working vinyl DJ decks out of Lego

We know what you’ve been thinking: when will someone get around to creating a set of working vinyl DJ turntables with Lego? It’s been playing on your mind, hasn’t it?

Well, you can now rest easy, because the mad musical scientist that is Look Mum No Computer has gone and done it. This is an official collaboration with Lego, cooked up to celebrate the release of the new Lego Vidyo music video making app.

As the video above shows, this wasn’t a straightforward build, involving both the Lego Mindstorms programmable brick and various bits of Lego Technic componentry. As such, it’s not likely to be coming to market any time soon.

The end result is certainly impressive, though, with the decks even being strong enough to support scratching. We wouldn’t want to be the roadie who has to take the thing apart after a gig, though.