Fibonacci reveals Martin Taylor Joya archtop guitar

Fibonacci has announced its latest archtop, the Joya, designed with British jazz guitar great Martin Taylor.

The hand-carved model features a spruce top with flame maple back and solid spruce sides, across a 15” lower bout body paired with a flame maple neck.

A Kent Armstrong ‘Slimbucker’ 7.4k pickup is onboard, complete with hand-crafted birdseye maple cover, while Gotoh machineheads, CTS pots and a nitrocellulose finish round off the spec.

The Joya is available to order for £3,999/$4,995 from Martin Taylor Guitars.