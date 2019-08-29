Fibonacci Guitars would like to introduce you to the Ambassador archtop

Fibonacci Guitars is renowned for high-end guitars and their latest, the swish spruce-topped Ambassador, promises to be another sweet-sounding jazz box.

The Ambassador is an archtop with a parallel-braced AAA spruce top and AAA flame maple on the back and sides, with a soft Venetian cutaway. It has a maple neck that's glued to the body at the 14th fret with a dovetail joint, and a 14-inch radius ebony fingerboard with 20 Jescar EVO gold frets.

It also has a hand-profiled ebony finger-rest tailpiece, a floating bridge and bone saddle. You can choose whether you want the natural finish coated with nitrocellulose or a custom finish from luthier James Millman's "Devon" guitar oil.

You also have a choice of pickups. The Ambassador typically travels with a floating Kent Armstrong humbucker in the neck position, but options include a floating Dickinson, KRIVO humbucker, or an OX4 hand-wound humbucker that is affixed in a hand-profiled ebony pickup ring. Fibonacci will, of course, accommodate alternative pickups – and indeed tonewoods – upon ordering.

The Ambassador really is a premium custom-built instrument. Components-wise, it's impeccable, with a Switchcraft jack, ebony tone/volume knobs and CTS 500K pots. This guitar has everything but its own butler.

As you may have guessed, the Ambassador doesn't come cheap. It is priced £3,999, ships from September, and it'll arrive in a Hiscox thermally-insulated flight case.

