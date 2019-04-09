Fibonacci Guitars unveils Londoner Nigel Price signature model

Fibonacci Guitars has announced the Londoner, a signature jazz guitar for Nigel Price.

The Londoner is a thinline archtop with a hand-carved flame maple top on three-ply laminated maple back and sides, ebony fingerboard, floating AVRII bridge and Gotoh SGS305Z tuners.

Its body measurements are 17” lower bout, 56mm deep with 637mm scaling, as specified by Price.

Fibonacci also developed a new pickup for the model, a floating humbucker with Alnico IV and V magnets, with the wound strings coil-tapped to retain low-end clarity and a rolled-off treble response.

The Londoner is available to preorder now for £3,499 from Fibonacci Guitars.