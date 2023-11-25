Fender guitars for much less: Why I think these Squier Classic Vibe deals are the best electric guitars and basses to buy in the Black Friday sales for beginner players and well beyond

The cynic in me wants to view the Black Friday and Cyber Monday guitar deals with suspicion – how many of the electric guitars are reduced because they just can't sell them during the rest of the year, and why? But looking out there at our guides, there's plenty of solid evidence to be optimistic, and when I saw Squier Classic Vibe guitar discounts of up to 40% at the Fender site I genuinely got the strongest credit card trigger finger I've had in 2023. And it's for valid reasons; I think these are the best deals out there right now.

I don't own expensive guitars and these Classic Vibe guitar deals are proof again that I don't need to. I'm going to explain why.

The Squier Classic Vibe range often showcases the best of what Squier can offer, to the point that it begins to blur the line with Fender. And of all the deals I've seen, over $100 / £100 off these models represent the best bang for buck for the most players I've seen.

US, UK and mainland Europe customers, bass players, beginners, left-handed guitar players – I've got incredible deals for you all here!

Squier Limited Edition Classic Vibe '60s Jaguar: $287.99 This is a great choice for beginner players with a HUGE 40% off the usual $479.99 at the Fender US site. The Jaguar has a shorter 24" scale length which makes it easier to play for smaller hands… and anyone else too! It's in a classic limited edition Fender Shell Pink with Indian Laurel 'board that we actually prefer the darker look of to the more expensive Fender pau ferro equivalent. A stunning-looking deal.

Squier Classic Vibe Late '50s Precision Bass: $281.99 All guitarists need a bass – for recording, for timing, for the joy of the low end! Now you've got the perfect excuse with a 40% saving on the design that has proved the biggest influence on bass guitar ever. For good reason: the P Bass is a work of design genius and here it's available in 2-color sunburst and White Blonde. The only difficult decision here is choosing between them!

Squier Classic Vibe '50s Telecaster: 30% off £258.30 The UK and European Fender sites aren't missing out on the surprisingly massive discounts, on the contrary this might be the pick of the bunch: the '50s Tele is a workhorse guitar that can do it all twith its three pickup positions. And with £111 off at £258.30 this is the ultimate Tele deal of the Cyber Weekend, in a beautiful Aged Blonde with a maple fingerboard.

Squier Classic Vibe Custom '60s Esquire: save $180 This is a huge saving on an underrated, dark horse guitar with the stunning bound 3-colour Sunburst pickup. The limited edition Esquire has one pickup but don't be fooled: there are a lot of tones in there thanks to three selectable modes including a fixed treble roll-off. For just $269.99, is this the best-looking Squier for the money right now? We think it's right up there.

Left-handed Squier Classic Vibe '50s Tele: £295.20 Southpaw players get a raw deal in the guitar market: less choice being the main problem when it comes to left-handed guitars. So we are delighted to report the classic Tele in Butterscotch Blonde and a '50 spec has £74 off at the Fender UK site. Original '50s Blackguard Teles going for crazy money and this has the look we want! We're getting very strong Springsteen classic vibes here, ahem, and that vintage tinted neck is the perfect cherry on the buttery '50s cake.

1. They'll last beginner players longer

(Image credit: Fender)

The Classic Vibe range offer classic vintage specs that have withstood and excelled in the test of time – they are universally loved designs, but the series has long offered higher specs than those found in the Sonic and Affinity ranges and are priced to reflect that. Except with the discounts shown above you're now getting more for less, and significantly narrowing the price difference.

Better quality from the beginning means the need to upgrade later isn't so pressing

Better spec pickups and tuners compared to those ranges are usually a given, as well as nickel rather than the lower spec chrome hardware found on the Sonic series. All this adds up to guitars you'll grow with as a new player – better quality from the beginning means the need to upgrade later isn't so pressing. But I wouldn't be looking to trade up from a Classic Vibe at all, because of the next two reasons…

2. They are great for adding to your collection

(Image credit: Fender)

Who wouldn't want a '50s or '60s spec Fender in their guitar collection? Or why not get that bass you need for recording? Now you can do it cheaper.

Reviewing the Fender Mike McCready Strat reminded me there is no substitute for great Strat tones – I want to add a vintage spec Strat to my collection but I can't justify the spend. But a Classic Vibe offers to do that for much less money.

The best Classic Vibe guitars can really give the Mexican Fender Player range a run for their money

I'm not hung up on what the headstock says; for me it's about the playability and tones. The best Classic Vibe guitars can really give the Mexican Fender Player range a run for their money. But they are actually the equivalent of the dearer Fender Vintera II range, and those guitars are above $1,000. That's a huge jump that I can't make, and I'm sure I'm not alone. And that brings me to my final point – you can narrow that $800+ gap of specs much more affordably.

3. Classic Vibes are fantastic modding platforms

(Image credit: Fender)

Contrary to what you might expect from a guitars editor who regularly reviews guitars well over $1,000, I don't actually own any guitars that cost anywhere near that. And I'm proud to say it. It's not that I don't want to, I'd love to own many of the guitars I review, but I can make up the difference without putting myself into a pit of debt and post-purchase shame. So I make up the difference by modding.

You can make them premium Fender spec guitars for far less money than buying a US Fender

And that's why I love Fenders; they are the best modding platforms in the guitar world for me. Official Fender and OEM parts are readily available to make your own signature model a reality. P-90-sized Firebird pickups in a Fender Player Mustang I bought from eBay for £350? No problem. A PAF-size Cunife humbucker made by the Creamery in the UK for my Mexican HS Duo Sonic? Why not. I was able to create modded guitars I'll never see on the shelf. And the Classic Vibe guitars are great candidates for that – they're already good quality, but .

Fender Custom Shop pickups, locking tuners… even a new pickguard, make it yours for even less now with these deals.