Fender unveils the super-cool Chrissie Hynde Signature Telecaster

GEAR 2021: Fender has announced the release of a signature Fender Telecaster for the Pretenders' Chrissie Hynde. Available in February, Hynde's Tele is a replica of her much-loved '65 model, which she bought in New York City almost 40 years ago.

Finished in a very cool Faded Ice Blue Metallic RoadWorn lacquer with a metallic pickguard, the Chrissie Hynde Signature Telecaster follows a familiar recipe for the fundamentals. There's an alder body, a bolt-on maple neck... But there are a few appointments that set this apart from other Teles on the market.

NAMM 2021 is cancelled, but we'll be covering all the big January gear announcements right here on MusicRadar.

(Image credit: Fender)

For a start, that RoadWorn lacquer puts some lovely checking and crackle in the finish. Then you have a pair of vintage-style ‘50s single-coil pickups, wound to replicate those on Hynde's original Tele, plus a 6-stainless steel barrel saddle bridge to maintain the all-important twang while keeping the intonation on point.

Elsewhere, there's a roswewood fingerboard with 21 frets, and locking tuners at Hynde's request.

The Fender Chrissie Hynde Telecaster is priced £879 / $1399 / €1009, and joins the likes of the Joe Strummer Campfire Acoustic and new Mexican-built Noventa Series as part of the Big F's big push for 2021 after posting record guitar sales in 2020.

