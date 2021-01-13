Fender unveils the super-cool Chrissie Hynde Signature Telecaster

GEAR 2021: Fender has announced the release of a signature Fender Telecaster for the Pretenders' Chrissie Hynde. Available in February, Hynde's Tele is a replica of her much-loved '65 model, which she bought in New York City almost 40 years ago.
Finished in a very cool Faded Ice Blue Metallic RoadWorn lacquer with a metallic pickguard, the Chrissie Hynde Signature Telecaster follows a familiar recipe for the fundamentals. There's an alder body, a bolt-on maple neck... But there are a few appointments that set this apart from other Teles on the market.
- NAMM 2021 is cancelled, but we'll be covering all the big January gear announcements right here on MusicRadar.
For a start, that RoadWorn lacquer puts some lovely checking and crackle in the finish. Then you have a pair of vintage-style ‘50s single-coil pickups, wound to replicate those on Hynde's original Tele, plus a 6-stainless steel barrel saddle bridge to maintain the all-important twang while keeping the intonation on point.
Elsewhere, there's a roswewood fingerboard with 21 frets, and locking tuners at Hynde's request.
The Fender Chrissie Hynde Telecaster is priced £879 / $1399 / €1009, and joins the likes of the Joe Strummer Campfire Acoustic and new Mexican-built Noventa Series as part of the Big F's big push for 2021 after posting record guitar sales in 2020.
