Fender releases the none-more-offset Meteora HH

Fender has released the latest electric guitar from this year’s Alternate Reality series, the Meteora HH.

The Meteora first appeared in a Tele configuration as part of last year’s Parallel Universe line, but this new model presents a more rock-orientated approach, with a pair of Player humbuckers providing the tones.

These can be adjusted via two volume controls and a push/pull tone control, which allows players to split the coils.

Other notable features include an alder body, Modern C-shaped maple neck with pau ferro fingerboard and 9.5” radius, plus an Adjusto-matic bridge with string-through body holes.

Three finishes are available for this oddball: Lake Placid Blue, Surf Green and Candy Apple Red, all with black scratchplates.

The Meteora is available now for $999/£859, including a deluxe gigbag. See Fender for more.

This follows Fender’s previous Alternate Reality releases, the Jazz Bass-styled Sixty-Six guitar and all-new Powercaster.