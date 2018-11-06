Fender takes offset guitars to new extremes with the Meteora

Fender certainly crafted a host of talking points with this year's new Parallel Universe line, and now perhaps its most extreme design, the Meteora, has landed in stores.

First conceived in 2011, the limited-edition Meteora takes Jazzmaster-esque offset guitar design to new levels, pairing the outlandish look with more traditional tones, courtesy of two high-output Custom Shop Tele pickups and an American Professional Tele bridge.

The guitar features an ash body complete with nitrocellulose lacquer finish, paired with a mid-’60s C-shaped Jazzmaster maple neck and 9.5” radius fingerboard with block inlays and a bone nut, as well as a limited-edition Micro Tilt neckplate.

The Meteora is available now for $1,999/£1,609, including a certificate of authenticity and hardshell case. Pop over to Fender for more info.

For more on what else we can expect from this year’s Parallel Universe models, have a gander at our original story on the launch from NAMM.