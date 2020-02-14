Fender gets expressive with Made In Japan Art Gallery Tele and Strat

It's always great to see what kind of spin a collaboration can bring to a classic guitar design. Last week we saw that in full force with the Fender x Saleen Stratocaster 1 model and now Fender Japan has some stunners of its own.

It's the finishes that are the centre of attention here with two renowned Japanese artists bringing their visions to a new Tele and Strat…

Made In Japan Art Gallery Collection Stratocaster: FACE (£1,050)

(Image credit: Fender)

FACE's illustrations have gained worldwide acclaim and he has already worked in collaboration with fashion brands in Japan and overseas.

(Image credit: Fender)

(Image credit: Fender)

In this collaboration model, the body top of the Stratocaster features the bold pink that has become a hallmark of FACE's work.

Traditional Vintage-style pickups and controls and an alder body are used.

Made In Japan Art Gallery Collection Telecaster: MHAK

(Image credit: Fender)

MHAK was born in Aizuwakamatsu and the painter's work is famous for it's architectural style. Here he's drawn influence from '50s furniture for his design.

The fingerboard also features a 12th fret musical note inlay. Pickups are a Wide Range humbucker in the neck and a standard single coil in the bridge.

(Image credit: Fender)

(Image credit: Fender)

These are currently only listed on the Fender UK site at present with TBC availability so no news on US availability and prices at present. Head over to Fender UK to be notified when they're available.