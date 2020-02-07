Behold the supercar-inspired Fender Custom Shop Carbon Fibre Stratocaster 1

Well over all 60 years in, the Fender Strat can still surprise us – just take a look at this latest Stratocaster 1 model from the Custom Shop's 2020 Prestige Collection for proof.

Mirroring the forthcoming Saleen 1 supercar, it's finished in Saleen Candy Apple Red over a lightweight hollow carbon fiber body. There's a roasted alder center block and hand-carved maple top.

(Image credit: Fender)

The quartersawn roasted maple neck has a 12” radius carbon fibre round-lam fingerboard with medium jumbo frets. The headstock overlay is also carbon fibre.

(Image credit: Fender)

The Fender custom Shop Stratocaster 1 features a TV Jones Power’Tron Plus bridge pickup and two new features for Fender; custom 6-Stack bridge with a handmade Strat 1 tailpiece.

The Saleen 1 car with the guitar it inspired (Image credit: Future)

The guitar is a collaboration inspired by the new Saleen 1 (S1) mid-engine 4-cylinder turbocharged sports car and was built by Fender Custom Shop Principal Master Builder Ron Thorn – who is also a car enthusiast.

The Stratocaster 1 is part of Fender Custom Shop's 2020 Prestige Collection; a yearly challenge to Fender's Master Builders to build guitars with 'no boundaries'.