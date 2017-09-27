Fender debuts Emerald Wheat Blues Deluxe Reissue amp

We can’t get enough of Fender’s FSR models this year: following the tweed Bassbreaker 15 and Black & Blue ’68 Princeton, we’ve caught wind of this tasty Emerald Wheat Blues Deluxe Reissue.

Clad in an emerald green covering and wheat grille cloth, the combo is also notable for its inclusion of a 12” Eminence Governor speaker.

Elsewhere, it’s business as usual, with a 40W output, normal and drive channels, plus an effects loop, bright switch and Fender spring reverb.

The Limited Edition Blues Deluxe Reissue - Emerald Wheat is available now for £879.