Fender satisfies your need for tweed with limited-edition Bassbreaker 15 amp

As well as the limited-edition Silverburst-finished American Professional guitars that have got everyone talking, Fender has also launched a limited tweed-covered Bassbreaker 15 combo.

The Fender Special Run amp is finished in a vintage-style lacquered tweed with a Bassman grille cloth, as opposed to the regular version’s dark grey aesthetic.

Elsewhere, the Bassbreaker 15 retains the original’s features, with a 15W Class A/B output via three 12AX7 preamp tubes and a pair of EL84 power tubes.

The amp’s single channel features a three-position gain structure switch for a trio of distinct ‘boutique’ voices, while an XLR line out and single 12” Celestion Greenback G12M complete the picture.

The FSR Bassbreaker 15 is available now for £679 - see Fender for more.