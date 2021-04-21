Feeling handy? Prove it in the #DiyKitChallenge, and win big

There's a special satisfaction in playing an instrument that you've lovingly created yourself, as more and more lockdown project builders have discovered.

And if you've already built one of Thomann's many kit options, or simply have the urge to have a go, now's your chance to show off the fruit of your labours, and win chunky vouchers to spend on music gear or, who knows?, more kits.

First place will win a Thomann voucher worth 500 euros, second place a 350-euro voucher and third place a 200-euro voucher.

To enter the #DiyKitChallenge simply profile your build on video and upload the results to Instagram, Facebook or YouTube using the hashtag #DiyKitChallenge and link the Thomann account on their chosen platform.

In order to participate in the competition, video entries must be publicly accessible and YouTube titles must include the hashtag #DiyKitChallenge.

The #DiyKitChallenge runs from now until midnight on Sunday, May 23, and a jury of YouTube hosts of the Thomann channels and other Thomann employees will award prizes to the three best compositions.

For more details, terms/conditions and inspiration, head over to Thomann's blog today.