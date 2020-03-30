Fantastic Voyage is like ‘an updated 4-track PortaStudio’ for your Mac

If you’re feeling nostalgic for a simpler era of home recording, but don’t want to do without digital niceties, Giorgio Sancristoforo’s Fantastic Voyage could be the Mac app you’ve been waiting for. Inspired by old-school Tascam PortaStudios, it’s a 4-track recorder with an integrated looper and virtual stompbox.

Operating standalone, the software includes a matrix that enables you to customise the signal path and connect the various sections of the software however you like. There are no internal sounds; this is an audio-only app and, at just €14.99, a pretty cheap one at that.