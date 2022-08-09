Fans hope for Black Sabbath reunion following Iron Man and Paranoid performances

Last month, Black Sabbath fans were treated to a live performance by Tony Iommi when he appeared alongside saxophonist and rapper Soweto Kinch during the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony hosted at Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium.

It was Iommi’s first major appearance since the metal pioneers played their final show in the city in 2017.

Bookending the historic event with some homegrown riffage last night, the guitarist was joined on stage at the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony by Black Sabbath vocalist Ozzy Osbourne.

(Image credit: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Kicking off with an Iron Man intro before blasting through Black Sabbath’s 1970 hit Paranoid, Osbourne's surprise appearance alongside his SG-toting bandmate didn’t just grab everyone’s attention; it also sparked rumours of a Black Sabbath reunion.

We wonder if the Prince of Darkness knew what was lined up when he wrote on social media, “Tony Iommi, I was really proud to see you tonight at the opening of the Commonwealth Games in our home town of Birmingham.”

You can watch their epic performance here…

Formed in Birmingham in the late ‘60s by Osbourne and Iommi along with bassist Geezer Butler and drummer Bill Ward, Black Sabbath’s unique sound has inspired countless musicians throughout the decades.

While Osbourne parted way with the band in 1979, he has previously returned to the Black Sabbath fold while maintaining his bond with Iommi.

It was really great working with Tony. He's the riff master Ozzy Osbourne

Recently, it was announced the guitarist is featured on two tracks from Ozzy Osbourne’s new album, Patient Number 9, namely No Escape From Now and Degradation Rules.

Speaking of their collaboration, Osbourne said, "It was really great working with Tony. He's the riff master. No one can touch him in that respect.

“I only wish we had these songs for Black Sabbath's 13 album (opens in new tab)."

Patient Number 9 by Ozzy Osbourne is due for release on 9th September. You can pre-order it here (opens in new tab).