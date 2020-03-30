Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi interviewed by Judas Priest's Richie Faulkner

Gibson TV has unveiled another new series with The Conversation, where two musicians from different generations but similar genres share their experiences. And they've chosen a great one to start with; Black Sabbath legend Tony Iommi and Judas Priest maverick Richie Faulkner.

style file (Image credit: Erica Echenberg/ Redferns/ Getty images) 5 guitar tricks you can learn from Tony Iommi

Faulkner has spent the nine years proving what a valuable addition he's been to the Birmingham metal gods after KK Downing's departure in 2011. Unsurprisingly, he's a huge fan of Iommi and proves a great interviewer here at Gibson's Nashville factory. Iommi agrees…

"I thought that he did such a brilliant job and he was such a natural at interviewing," the Iron Man said on his Facebook page. "We had a really great day and later topped it off with Gibson inviting us out for dinner and drinks of course. Fantastic!"