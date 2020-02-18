KK Downing returns with former Judas Priest members in new band

Guitarist KK Downing has formed a new band with two former Judas Priest members, nine years after his departure from the heavy metal legends.

KK's Priest features Downing alongside his former bandmates Tim 'Ripper' Owens (vocals, Judas Priest 1996-2003) and Les Binks (drums, Judas Priest 1977-1979). Guitarist A.J. Mills (Hostile) and bassist Tony Newton (Voodoo Six) complete the lineup.

“Forging ahead with KK’s Priest was not only inevitable but essential for me to perform and deliver everything that is expected from me and KK’s Priest,” Downing said in a statement. “

"Due to the massive demand and overwhelming support from fans around the world, I feel this is where I belong, and a set combining the true, classic songs and sound of Priest, together with great, newly forged metal tracks, is what fans can expect when KK’s Priest is taking to stages.”

The five-piece are currently working on their debut album for Explorer1 Music Group. They'll also play festival dates this year to mark the 50th anniversary of Downing's career.

Downing, Owens and Binks played together with Mills and Megadeth's Dave Ellefson in Wolverhampton last year, sowing the seeds for the new band.