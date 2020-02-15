More

Tony Iommi talks tone and Black Sabbath's early days with Gibson TV

By

Iommi looks back 50 years after Sabbath's seminal debut

We could happily watch Tony Iommi talking about Sabbath while sitting in a medieval looking chair all day long, so imagine our delight at the news Gibson TV has read our minds.

A nearly hour long episode of the company's Icon's series finds the legend looking back on his Birmingham roots, his musical inspirations and of course; the makings of hugely influential playing style and tone. It's essential viewing as the legend gives a heavy history lesson. 

More Iommi

(Image credit: Future)

5 guitar tricks you can learn from Tony Iommi

Earlier this week was the 50th anniversary of Black Sabbath's self-titled debut and Tony reflects on how that album set the benchmark for them as they moved from the heavy blues of their beginnings to the foundations of heavy metal.