Tony Iommi talks tone and Black Sabbath's early days with Gibson TV

We could happily watch Tony Iommi talking about Sabbath while sitting in a medieval looking chair all day long, so imagine our delight at the news Gibson TV has read our minds.

A nearly hour long episode of the company's Icon's series finds the legend looking back on his Birmingham roots, his musical inspirations and of course; the makings of hugely influential playing style and tone. It's essential viewing as the legend gives a heavy history lesson.

Earlier this week was the 50th anniversary of Black Sabbath's self-titled debut and Tony reflects on how that album set the benchmark for them as they moved from the heavy blues of their beginnings to the foundations of heavy metal.