Fancy building your own unreleased Moog synthesizer?

Moogfest 18 is nearly upon us, and that can mean only one thing: there’s a new instrument in the offing.

Proud owners of an Engineer Pass for this year's event will be entitled to join fellow DIY-lovers and Moog engineers in creating a new unreleased instrument that goes by the name of Sub-Harmonicon.

The new instrument is based on the Trautonium, Rythmicon, and the Schillinger System. Moog describes it as “a semi-modular harmonic kaleidoscope that divides into itself until everything that is up becomes down.”

If you’re up for rolling up your sleeves and creating what will no doubt be a rare (for a short period of time at least) piece of recent Moog history, then you will need to purchase an Engineer Pass for $1,500, plus $172.86 fee and sales tax.

The build takes place over two days and (this is possibly the best bit) and requires no previous experience in synth-building - result! The downside, however, is that places are limited to just a small number, so you'll need to get in there quick.

Engineer Pass details

- VIP Access to all events and exclusive areas.

- Complimentary food and beverage in select areas.

- Prioritised access to workshop registration.

- Access to a dedicated Festival Concierge who organises your Engineer class

schedule and is available for any questions you have may have.

- A custom embroidered patch representing the 2018 Engineer Workshop class.