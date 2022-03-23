Can’t get no sleep? Try this 27-minute remix of Faithless’s Insomnia

Released in 1995, Faithless’s anthemic dance record Insomnia told the bleak tale of a man who “can’t get no sleep” - hence the song’s title - and had people dancing all night. 27 years on, we have a new 27-minute remix designed to help you nod off. That’s progress for you.

The Blissful Sleep Remix was commissioned by CBD specialist OTO , who enlisted the help of sleep scientist James Wilson and Faithless’s Sister Bliss. You’ll note that the tempo has dropped to 100bpm - said to be the optimum BPM for sleep - while the runtime was dictated by the average time that it takes British people to drop off (27 minutes, apparently).

Explaining her involvement in the project, Sister Bliss said: “It’s hard to believe we produced Insomnia 27 years ago in a garden shed. Being in there all day and then DJ-ing at night was like having permanent jet lag, so I came up with the title ‘Insomnia’, because I literally couldn’t sleep.

“Once released, the track became an anthem for a generation of late night clubbers who, as the lyric goes, were also getting ‘no sleep’. With that legacy in mind, the opportunity to collaborate with OTO on the creation of a Sleep Remix was one I couldn’t turn down. I can’t wait to get the track out there and help a nation of bad sleepers finally get the rest they’re craving.”

James Wilson, meanwhile, said: "Sister Bliss has done an incredible job of incorporating sleep science into the new remix of Insomnia - from dropping the tempo to the match the resting heart rate BPM to the incorporation of AMSR-style spoken word Insomnia: The Sleep Remix has all the ingredients to guide you towards a blissful night’s sleep.”