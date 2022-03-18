James Blake partners with Endel to release an adaptive soundscape that promises to improve your sleep

You wait ages for one science-informed sleep-aiding music experience, and then two come along at once.

Following the news that Tom Middleton has prepared a ‘wellness album’ that’s designed to reduce anxiety and help you to get a better night’s sleep , sound wellness company Endel has revealed that it’s collaborated with electronic music producer James Blake on its own Wind Down soundscape.

Released today via Endel’s apps (available on iOS, Android, Apple Watch, Amazon Alexa and Apple TV) this audio/visual experience is powered by Blake’s stem files and Endel’s signature visual elements, and is designed to activate the parasympathetic nervous system, triggering the body into a restful state and preparing the mind for sleep.

This is Endel’s latest addition to its range of sleep and relaxation experiences, which already includes lullabies from Grimes and a selection of sleep-preserving soundscapes. Wind Down promises to trace an arc from wakefulness to sleep and is based on scientific input from SleepScore Labs.

“The two hours before you go to bed and attempt to fall asleep are so important to your overall rest,” says Oleg Stavitsky, CEO and co-founder of Endel. “You need to let go of the day and shift to a different mental and physical state.

“To enable this, we included certain tones and scales in Wind Down that help activate the parasympathetic nervous system. The body usually does this naturally, but sometimes we need extra encouragement to get there.”

James Blake, meanwhile, adds: “Wind Down lets me explore the more ambient side of my music and create a project to support people in a new way. It's mesmerising to hear how my music blends with the science-based sounds of Endel's AI and I think we've invented something not just beautiful or even meaningful, but truly practical,” James Blake reflects.