Faith Guitars marks its 20th anniversary with the luxurious PJE-designed Twenty Legacy Series

Faith Guitars is celebrating its 20th anniversary in business with the release of a trio of high-end acoustic guitars.

The new limited edition Twenty Legacy Series comprises the Mars drop-shoulder dreadnought, Neptune baby-jumbo, and the orchestra-sized Earth models, and it appropriates the PJE-designed Legacy Series acoustic guitars and gives them some added visual pizzazz.

The torrefied Canadian Sitka Spruce tops – golden from their time in the kiln – and book-matched Indian rosewood back and sides are eye-catching in their own right.

But with abalone inlay across the top, solid koa binding on the back, and a Tree of Life inlay crafted from A-grade abalone and mother of pearl, these limited edition acoustic guitars exude a total luxury vibe.

The inlay was hand-laid and designed by Sean de Burca, a Faith artist, known for his percussive fingerstyle and for illustration. All this abalone finery is reprised on the headstock for the faith logo, where you will also find Patrick James Eggle’s signature.

The FG20 models feature a 16” radius Macassar ‘ board, with 18:1 Grover Deluxe tuners, and Fishman Matrix T-Blend pickup and preamp systems. Their saddles and nuts are cut from unbleached bone. Bridges match fingerboards with Macassar ebony. Inside the guitars you’ll find hand-scalloped quarter-sawn spruce bracing.

The big difference between the models is their size and shape.The Neptune and Earth models both feature generous Venetian cutaways, exposing much of the fingerboards. Based on Patrick James Eggle’s Saluda model, the Neptune’s body has a 16” lower bout that makes it a more compact take on a jumbo, while offering a similar acoustic performance – big lungs, sparkle from that aged Sitka spruce top.

Those looking for a more compact acoustic might find the OM-sized Earth their speed. It has a 15” lower bout, flattened at the base, and is just 4.45” deep. This is based on Eggle’s Linville model.

Finally, the Mars riffs on the Kanuga model, and as you might expect from a slope-shouldered dreadnought it presents itself as the all-rounder in the series, putting a bit of power and boom on the menu.

The FG20 series ships from select dealers in early November, and is priced £2,029. See Faith Guitars (opens in new tab) for more details. Again, these are available in very limited numbers – they won't stick around long.