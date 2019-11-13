Expressive E and Haken Audio have created a “groundbreaking” new controller, so what is it?

Expressive E, creator of the impressive Touché controller , has announced that it’s collaborated with Haken Audio, the company behind the Continuum Fingerboard and ContinuuMini instruments, to create a “groundbreaking” new product that will be revealed soon.

By way of a teaser, Expressive E has released a video showing a range of artists reacting to playing with said product, which appears to be a keyboard of some kind. Inevitably, this will be highly expressive, but we don’t yet know precisely what form it will take.

One tantalising shot in the video indicates that the new device does have a traditional-looking piano keyboard, indicating that this won’t be a squidgy surface along the lines of ROLI’s Seaboard.

The product is described as both “a keyboard player’s dream come true” and, of course, a “gamechanger”. We’ve heard talk like this before, but the pedigree of the two companies involved here makes us hopeful that the device will be able to deliver on its billing.