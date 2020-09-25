Exclusive Virtual Guitar Show lesson: Jon Gomm teaches you how to play his song Cocoon

The Virtual Guitar Show: We're delighted to showcase an exclusive performance and song lesson from one of the world's greatest acoustic guitar players, Jon Gomm, as part of our Virtual Guitar Show.

The Ibanez artist performs Cocoon, his first new single is seven years, and offers an accessible tutorial lesson on its key parts to inspire your own acoustic fingerstyle guitar creativity.

Cocoon comes from Jon Gomm's forthcoming album The Faintest Idea, released on 16 October through Kscope.

For more information and to preorder visit jongomm.com and to find out more about Ibanez, check out ibanez.com