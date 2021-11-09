Eventide says that its SplitEQ plugin is “a fundamentally new type of musical tool”

You might think that you know how EQs work, but Eventide is claiming that its new SplitEQ plugin operates in a “fundamentally different” way to traditional equalizers.

At first glance, it might look like a standard eight-band parametric EQ, but then you have to take the Structural Split engine into consideration. This promises to divide incoming audio into two streams - Transient and Tonal - so that they can be processed separately.

Eventide claims that this approach mimics the way that humans can separate tonal and transient streams, and can help to make typical EQ problems easier to solve while opening up new creating options.

As well as being able to cut or boost tonal and transient elements individually, you can also use SplitEQ more creatively, thanks to the independent left/right mid/side panning options.

There’s a strong visual element to the workflow, with a real-time spectrum analyser enabling you to see what’s going on with your sound. You can solo streams or bands, enabling you to focus on problem areas and sort out problematic resonances or transients.

“We’re incredibly proud of what our developers have accomplished,” says Eventide’s founder, Richard Factor. “They've built on the Structural Split technology at the heart of our earlier plug-in, Physion, to do something truly groundbreaking: SplitEQ is a fundamentally new type of musical tool.”

SplitEQ is available now priced at $99 (regular price will be $179) and runs in VST/AU/AAX formats on PC and Mac. You can also download a 30-day demo.