Eventide’s interval-based Misha instrument/sequencer is here: can it tip the musical scales in your favour?

Following what you might call a soft launch at Superbooth , Eventide has revealed more about Misha, its unusual interval-based Eurorack instrument and sequencer.

This offers an intriguingly different approach to music making - each key enables you to move either up or down the selected scale by a specified interval (each key is labelled accordingly).

This method is inspired by the twelve-tone composition technique (opens in new tab), which places equal importance on all twelve notes of a chromatic scale, preventing emphasis on any one single note.

Misha is designed to encourage and reward spontaneity, and comes with more than 100 factory scales, including Western and microtonal options. There’s also space for 100 user/custom scales, along with support for the Scala standard.

A flexible sequencer is onboard, too, while MIDI, gate/CV and waveform outputs give you plenty of flexibility when it comes to connectivity. There are external control templates for MIDI and QWERTY keyboards, too.

Perhaps the best way to understand what Misha has to offer is to see it in action, which you can do by watching the overview video above. It’s available now priced at $599.

Find out more on the Eventide (opens in new tab) website.