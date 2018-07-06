Eventide Elevates its Mastering plugin bundle to version 1.5 with two new processors

Eventide and Newfangled Audio have added a couple of new plugins to their Elevate mastering bundle: Saturate and Punctuate.

Saturate takes the Spectral Clipper algorithm found in the Elevate Mastering Limiter and sticks it in an individual plugin. There are just a couple of controls, but thanks to a sophisticated processing engine it enables you to overdrive a signal while maintaining tonal balance, no matter how hard you push it. You can use it on individual tracks or your entire mix.

Punctuate, meanwhile, is powered by Elevate’s Transient Emphasis section, and serves as a multiband transient modulator that’s based on the critical bands in the human ear. Using just four controls you can control the transient emphasis or suppression of all 26 of these.

The two new plugins are included in the Elevate Bundle 1.5, which now comprises Elevate, Equivocate, Punctuate and Saturate. It’s available in VST/AU/AAX formats at a promo price of $139 from the Eventide website, rising to $199 after 5 September. Equivocate owners can upgrade for $99 until 5 September and $149 thereafter, while Elevate users can have the 1.5 Bundle for free.