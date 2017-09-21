Eventide and Newfangled Audio are letting you download their $99 EQuivocate ‘human ear’ EQ plugin for free

Presented by Eventide but developed by Newfangled Audio, EQuivocate is an EQ plugin with a difference that you can download for free until the end of October.

EQuivocate uses filters that are modelled on the human ear, the theory being that each of the 26 bands stimulates a different part of your inner ear. These are distributed along the Mel Spectrum, and both the filters and frequencies can be customised. The idea is that you listen and adjust the settings until you get a natural sound; there’s also a linear-phase filter shape that reduces pre-echo.

The plugin also offers a Match EQ feature that enables you to make the sound of your track match or complement the audio signal that you stream to its sidechain. This feature could also be used to create a final master that matches the tone of a reference track.

EQuivocate is available for PC and Mac and runs in VST/AU/AAX formats. After the free period ends on 31 October, you’ll have to pay $99 for it. An iLok account is required, but you can grab your download now on the Eventide website.

Eventide and Newfangled Audio EQuivocate features