Eve Audio’s SC4070 is a “no-compromise” midfield studio monitor

Eve Audio is calling the SC4070 “its newest monitoring solution,” and that is, unquestionably, true. More importantly, it’s also a “no-compromise”, 4-way midfield/main studio monitor that can be positioned horizontally or vertically.

Let’s be clear: this isn’t a budget monitor that’s designed to work in a compact space - its home is likely to be found in mid- to large-sized control rooms. There are two 6.5-inch low frequency drivers that promise powerful bass response, while the 4-inch glass-fibre honeycomb diaphragm woofer is there to deliver a clear and detailed midrange.

The SC4070 also features Eve Audio’s proprietary RS3.1 Air Motion Transformer, which is on hand to take care of the high frequencies.

Control of the SC4070’s frequency response parameters comes from Eve Audio’s SMART-knob, and the four Class D amplifiers are connected directly to the DSP section. The cabinet has a bevelled ultra-stiff front plate to reduce unwanted resonances and diffraction.