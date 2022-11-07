Sweet dreams are made as Eurythmics reunite for 3-song medley at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

There were some great guitar moments at the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony - Dave Grohl joining Lionel Richie on stage to play the solo on The Commodores’ Easy, anyone? - but for fans of ‘80s synth-pop, perhaps the biggest thrill came from seeing Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart and Annie Lennox reunite to perform a medley of three of their biggest hits.

The duo were at the event to celebrate being admitted to the Hall of Fame, and their performances of 1985 single Would I Lie To You?, 1986 release Missionary Man and breakthrough 1983 hit Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This) demonstrated that Lennox remains in fine voice.

Constructed around a rhythm bed created with their recently acquired Movement Systems Drum Computer, Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This) is built on a simple bass sequence from a Roland SH-101, over which Lennox was inspired to play another part on a borrowed Oberheim OB-X.

• The 40 greatest synth sounds of all time, No 7: Eurythmics - Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)

Since the release of their most recent studio album, 1999’s Peace, and its subsequent tour, there have been relatively few on-stage Eurythmics reunions, though t hey did perform an acoustic version of 1983 hit Here Comes The Rain Again earlier this year as they were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame (opens in new tab).

Elsewhere at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony, Janet Jackson channelled her Control era style as she inducted her long-time producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis.