ESP announces plans to replace rosewood on LTD electric guitars

ESP has become the latest major company to switch out rosewood as a result of CITES legislation, highlighting a number of replacement woods.

LTD 200 and 400 series will now feature fingerboards made of jatoba, a wood found in the Caribbean, Central America and South America; existing instruments with Blackwood, an engineered wood made from sustainable pine, will stay the same.

LTD Deluxe 1000 Series and Signature 600 Series are set to follow Fender’s example by recruiting Bolivian species pau ferro, while some models will utilise Macassar ebony instead (models TBC).

LTD acoustics, which are only available outside the USA, will feature black walnut, while LTD’s most affordable 10 Series instruments will utilise a “manufactured wood material”, yet to be confirmed.

The Japanese guitar co follows Fender and Taylor in their moves to cut down on the use of rosewood, which now requires certification to trade across international borders.

For more info on ESP's changes, head over to ESP Guitars.